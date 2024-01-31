Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $40,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 247,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 120,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

JPM stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $176.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

