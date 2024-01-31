Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $981.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $981.45.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,208.16 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,079.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $946.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $565.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

