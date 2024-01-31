Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $58.00

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

