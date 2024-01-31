Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $15.29

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

