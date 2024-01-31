Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $104.78

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

