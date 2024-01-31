Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $47.75

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

