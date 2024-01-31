Brokerages Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $32.57

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,073 shares worth $44,995,606. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 229,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.