Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $102.38

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

PI opened at $99.72 on Friday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

