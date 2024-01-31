Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $109.94

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.94.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.26 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

