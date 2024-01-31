Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$40.03

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

