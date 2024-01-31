Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $191.50

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Institutional Trading of Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 141.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $41,540,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

