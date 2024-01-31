Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target at $31.80

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

