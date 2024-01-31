Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $775.25

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $775.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $914.77 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $573.71 and a twelve month high of $919.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $829.56 and its 200 day moving average is $761.26.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

