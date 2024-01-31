Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

