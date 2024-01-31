Brokers Issue Forecasts for BayCom Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73. BayCom has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BayCom by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BayCom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

