Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

