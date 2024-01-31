Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.96. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

