Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will earn $11.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $44.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2024 earnings at $14.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $51.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $63.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,276.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,056.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,421.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

