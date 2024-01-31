Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$21.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.88. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$39.38 and a 52 week high of C$55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.98.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,112.50%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total value of C$356,743.05. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.