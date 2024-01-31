Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 19.05%.
Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$21.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.88. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$39.38 and a 52 week high of C$55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.98.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total value of C$356,743.05. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
