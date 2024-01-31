Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after buying an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.