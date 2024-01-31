Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.90.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$417.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.