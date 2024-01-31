BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

