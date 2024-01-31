BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Pinstripes Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $4.05 on Monday. Pinstripes has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.