BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNSTGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Pinstripes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $4.05 on Monday. Pinstripes has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Pinstripes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.