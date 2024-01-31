BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Pinstripes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $4.05 on Monday. Pinstripes has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

