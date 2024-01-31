Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Caesarstone stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

