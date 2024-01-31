Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 463,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

