CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 176.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of CALC stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.59.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 679,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CalciMedica news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 936,286 shares of company stock worth $3,454,119. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CalciMedica during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

