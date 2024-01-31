Canaan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,269 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 4,803 call options.

Canaan Trading Down 9.1 %

CAN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Analysts forecast that Canaan will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

