Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMR. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $677.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 68.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 351,171 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

