Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.74

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$7.81. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$7.72, with a volume of 84,255 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$787.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.