Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$55.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$55.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.88.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$46.85 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

