Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 21st

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Capital Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
