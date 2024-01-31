Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COF. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE COF opened at $138.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.