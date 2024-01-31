Capital One Financial Weighs in on TXO Partners L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TXO Partners by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TXO Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

