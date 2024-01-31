Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.78

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 64414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

