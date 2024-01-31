Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,969 shares of company stock worth $1,258,283 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

