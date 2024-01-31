Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after purchasing an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

