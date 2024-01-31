CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Research analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

