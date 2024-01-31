CDW (CDW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW stock opened at $230.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.82. CDW has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

