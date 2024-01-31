Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $30.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

NYSE CLS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.