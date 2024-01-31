Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $50.94 on Monday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 786,008 shares of company stock valued at $37,639,105. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

