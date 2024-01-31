Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Centerra Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 332,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

