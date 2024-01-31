Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,315.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,240,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

