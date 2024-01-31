CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$163.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.55.
CGI Stock Performance
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
