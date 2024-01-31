ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $7.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.95 on Friday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

