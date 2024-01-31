Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.55

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.55 and traded as high as C$9.13. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 227,128 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

