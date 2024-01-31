Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.