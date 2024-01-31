Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 guidance at $0.63 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

