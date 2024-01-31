CIBC Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

AD.UN opened at C$16.80 on Monday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of C$764.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

