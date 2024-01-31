CIBC Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $47.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

NYSE BAM opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

