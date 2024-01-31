CIBC Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$17.50

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$16.34 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.